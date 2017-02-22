Happy reunion for couple separated by travel ban

A happy reunion for a Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center doctor and his wife. Wednesday morning at the airport in Boston was the first time the couple had seen each other in nine months. And for the last month, they worried this reunion wasn't going to happen.

"Our lives have been in turmoil," Dr. Omid Moghimi said. "As have the lives of many other people."

That turmoil came to a close Wednesday morning, as Moghimi embraced his wife, Dorsa, at Boston's Logan Airport. The two married in Iran in 2015 with plans to bring her back to his home in America.

"She is devastated," Moghimi told us in January. "She feels like her whole future is up in the air."

That was how Moghimi told us his wife felt at the end of January when she learned her visa interview had been canceled due to President Trump's executive order on immigration that banned travelers from seven countries, including Iran. Nineteen months of paperwork to bring her here came to a halt. Moghimi, a U.S. citizen, told us then he felt betrayed by the government and he wondered if he'd have to choose between his country and his wife.

"Everyone loves home right? And this is home," he said.

But once a federal judge blocked the travel ban, Dorsa's visa interview was back on. Wednesday, they reunited at Boston's Logan Airport, relieved after nearly a month in limbo. But Moghimi says they're still not sure what's next.

"If my wife wants to go back to Iran, if she wants to have her parents come and visit, everything is still very uncertain," he said. "So the story is not over yet."

The Trump administration is expected to issue a revised executive order, but CBS News has learned that won't be happening this week. Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the administration is prioritizing how they deal with immigration, both illegal and legal, and said they would have more on that later.

