Quantcast

Lawmakers say Cuomo is moving to cut funds to fight cancer - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Lawmakers say Cuomo is moving to cut funds to fight cancer

Posted: Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to cut $25 million from 39 public health programs that fight cancer, diabetes and other conditions.

The Democrat's administration says it will be up to state health officials to decide where to make the reductions, which are intended to make public health spending more efficient. A spokesman says Cuomo's $152 billion budget proposal increases health care spending overall.

Some lawmakers aren't buying Cuomo's explanation. Democratic Sen. Liz Krueger, of Manhattan, says Cuomo should specify which programs will be cut before the budget is approved.

The American Cancer Society opposes any cuts, noting that last year the program funded 25,000 cancer screenings for poor New Yorkers.

Last year Cuomo called for big investments to fight cancer after his girlfriend, celebrity chef Sandra Lee, successfully battled breast cancer.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.