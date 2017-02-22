Alex Apple competes for $1M on new reality show

A familiar face to Channel 3 News viewers is fighting to win $1 million. But he'll need to survive in the wilderness first.

Former WCAX News Reporter Alex Apple made his reality TV show debut Tuesday night. The new "Survivor" style show, "Stranded with a Million Dollars," aired Tuesday at 10 p.m. on MTV.

Alex was featured off the top of the show talking about his motivation for being part of the challenge.

"I am absolutely in this for the adventure. It is the type of experience I will probably never be able to have again in my life. I have a very good job, I was a reporter working for an affiliate up in Vermont," he said. "The number 1 reason I am doing this is for my girlfriend, Hannah, and I am hoping to one day get married and money can help you do that."

One of the 10 competitors already quit and is heading home. Alex is still in the game and he will be our guest a week from Friday on "The :30." If you have questions for him, send them our way on the WCAX Facebook page.

