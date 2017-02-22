Quantcast

Sanders calls for investigation into insulin suppliers

A federal lawsuit claims insulin manufacturers are conspiring to raise their prices.

For the 29 million Americans who live with diabetes, insulin is a life or death medication. In the last decade or so, the price of insulin has more than tripled to more than $700 per patient. The lawsuit accuses the three insulin manufacturers of price gouging. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, is calling for a federal investigation.

"It happens to be that these three major suppliers of insulin seem to be raising their prices at the same exact time and at the same level. So I think you have to be very naive not to believe that there is collusion," said Sanders.

The drugmakers deny the allegations.

