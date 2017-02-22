SodaStream recalls carbonating bottles

Quantcast

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Kitchen gadget-maker SodaStream is recalling 51,000 carbonating bottles because they may explode.

The bottles in question are SodaStream's 1-liter blue tint dishwasher-safe carbonating bottles. They have an expiration date of April 2020 and were sold from February 2016 to January 2017 on SodaStream's website, as well as at Amazon, Wal-Mart and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Anyone who bought the bottles should stop using them and contact SodaStream for a refund. 

