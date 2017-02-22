Quantcast

US Border Patrol agent rescues mother, son from frozen ditch

FORT COVINGTON, N.Y. -

A mother and her two children are alive thanks to the quick actions of a U.S. Border Patrol agent.

The family was pulled from a frozen ditch on Fountain Street in Fort Covington, New York, after their car smashed through a guard rail, overturned and slid down an embankment.

The rescue happened Sunday after the patrol agent spotted the car partially submerged in a flooded ditch. The mother and her 3-year-old son were both taken to a local hospital. The boy was flown to a Vermont hospital where he remains in intensive care.

