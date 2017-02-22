US Border Patrol agent rescues mother, son from frozen ditch

A mother and her two children are alive thanks to the quick actions of a U.S. Border Patrol agent.

The family was pulled from a frozen ditch on Fountain Street in Fort Covington, New York, after their car smashed through a guard rail, overturned and slid down an embankment.

#USBP agent in Swanton Sector, rescued a USC family whose car had crashed into an icy river. https://t.co/ml0Z14xUXK #WhatWeDo pic.twitter.com/QbLlMw9z7Y — USBPChief (@USBPChief) February 22, 2017

The rescue happened Sunday after the patrol agent spotted the car partially submerged in a flooded ditch. The mother and her 3-year-old son were both taken to a local hospital. The boy was flown to a Vermont hospital where he remains in intensive care.