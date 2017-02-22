Saranac Lake gears up to host World Snowshoe Championships

Joseph St. Cyr has been racing with the Paul Smith's College Snowshoe team for three years. He's competed in the World Snowshoe Championships twice.

"Some of these guys are paid professional 10K runners and ultrarunners from overseas, and these gentlemen are just going to be cranking off five 45-minute miles or so on snowshoes," St. Cyr said.

This Saturday, the big race will be coming right to his front door. He and the team have been practicing for months.

"I thought it was awesome. I mean right in our backyard!" St. Cyr said. "I live about 40 meters from the start line, which is pretty cool, and it's nice to have a little bit of an upper hand because we know exactly what the terrain is going to be like."

It will be the first time the competition has ever come to the United States. Organizers say more than 300 athletes have registered.

"Nationals have existed in the United States for the last 20 years or so, and we've never had the world championships here. They've been typically in Europe. They've been in Canada a couple of times. They've been in Japan, as well, but never in the United States," said Jim Tucker, the race director.

There will be two different races Saturday. The first is at 11 a.m.; that is the 10K race. Then the second will happen at 12:30 p.m. That is the juniors 5K race. Officials say they will truck in snow to make sure the trail is completely covered and in a good condition.

"Our public works department's all prepared. We have hundreds of truckloads of snow already stockpiled. For about two blocks we're going to put down snow on the streets. That's the start. That's the finish area, and then they go up a hill through Dewey Mountain and come back and, boy, there's going to be a lot of excitement," said Mayor Clyde Rabideau, D-Saranac Lake.

The village earned a $75,000 grant from the state to cover costs for the event. Everyone is welcome to race.