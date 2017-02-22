Pilates studio helps small Vt. town get healthy

She moved from the big city of Chicago to the small town of Vermont several years ago and she's brought her passion for Pilates with her.

People told Patty Nader that a Pilates studio in Chester wouldn't work.

"Everyone thought I was absolutely nuts. No one knew what it was. Pie-lates was the term I heard," said Patty.

She's now in her fourth year of running Made to Move Pilates.

"Challenge always, always challenge yourself. You can go a little more, you know you can," said Patty. "They came and they're staying."

Patty discovered Pilates about 10 years ago recovering from a ruptured Achilles' heel. Pilates gave her a way to stay fit without putting her body through the physical pounding of other gym routines.

"It's considered a mind-body workout," said Patty.

Patty has worked with pro athletes, triathletes and marathoners, but maybe her most important work is with those who have chronic illness and like her, have suffered major injuries.

"Torn meniscus, about 10 years ago, always nervous about it and she gets me through the workout every time. She just says do it this way. She'll even show the kneecap, hold the kneecap and say you can't tear it anymore and so she's gotten me over that fear," said Melanie McGuirk.

"Two torn meniscus on both knees. I always have to be extremely careful, but she's great about keeping everything in line, strengthening the muscles around it, just making sure I don't hurt myself and I haven't," said Fiona Morton.

"I love to watch the changes in people and how it's helped them physically and mentally because health and wellness isn't just about working your body and making it better," said Patty.

It can be about overcoming physical and mental obstacles. Patty negated the naysayers and now it's Patty's people who have spoken.

"We're so lucky. Not everybody has this," said Fiona Morton.