2 killed in Barre crash

Two people were killed in a crash on the beltline in Barre Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the driver of a pickup truck was speeding on Route 62 and ran a red light, just as a car was coming through the intersection at Berlin Street. The truck hit the car. The driver of the car died at the scene. The passenger died at the hospital.

"You can see it was struck in the intersection and pushed across the median island. Took out the sign and both vehicles came to rest in the opposite lane," said Barre Police Chief Tim Bombardier.

Police say the driver of the truck, Shawn Duprey, 32, of Barre, is charged with gross negligent operation with death resulting and will appear in court Thursday.

Police have not yet released the victims' identities.