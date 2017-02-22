Vt. lawmakers consider raising smoking age

Vermont lawmakers will consider snuffing out tobacco use by raising the smoking age.

This bill has been proposed multiple times over the years and has yet to get serious consideration. But this year it may come closer than ever before.

The idea is that raising the age from 18 to 21 would keep young adults from getting hooked. Statistically speaking, most smokers pick up the habit before they can legally do so.

Sen. Alison Clarkson, D-Windsor County, is the bill's sponsor. She says raising the age would make it harder for those younger than 18 to get their hands on cigarettes when they're even more prone to becoming addicted.

"The big thing for me is to not establish patterns. The later we can get people starting to smoke, the less likely they will be addicted to it," Clarkson said.

The bill calls for changing the smoking age July 1.

We stopped by the University of Vermont campus Wednesday to see what 18- to 21-year-olds think of the idea. Both smokers and nonsmokers we spoke with say they're not sure a legal change will stop young people from lighting up.

"People who tend to start smoking don't do it because of legality reasons anyway," said Abaigeal Whiting, 21, who doesn't smoke.

"They're already doing it," said Amy Bates, 21, who doesn't smoke.

"There's no reason why that would make a difference," Whiting said.

"I don't think it will make much of a difference on whether people 21 or younger begin to smoke, but I do understand why you would want to raise it," said Bridget Carsky, 19, who smokes.

Similar bills have been proposed in the past but supporters are confident the idea will get more serious consideration this year, in part, because it has more sponsors.