Snowboarder died of hypothermia

It was hypothermia that caused the death of a snowboarder at the Stowe resort last week.

We got Brett Cohen's death certificate. It reveals that it was exposure to the cold that killed the UVM student.

Rescue crews found Cohen buried head down in the snow in the woods between ski trails. He had been missing for eight hours before ski patrollers found him. Cohen was alive when he was discovered but died later at the hospital.

Related Stories:

Snowboarding death reveals dangers of deep snow

Snowboarder who went off trail at Stowe dies