Police: Armed standoff closes Route 105 in Derby

DERBY, Vt -

There was an armed standoff Wednesday afternoon in Derby at a home on Route 105. Authorities say despite negotiating with the 41-year-old man inside for 3.5 hours, he ended up taking his own life with a rifle. There were never any verbal threats against police or others, but police closed down Route 105 during that time as a precaution.

