Police: Mount Tabor woman accused of murder

She told police her husband died of an accidental gunshot wound, but now a Mount Tabor woman is accused of murder.

Peggy Shores, 51, was arrested Wednesday, two months after David Shores, 54, was found dead in their home. At the time, she told investigators that her husband had fallen and the gun went off, but police say forensic evidence revealed David Shore was shot by another person and Peggy Shores was the only other person in the home at the time.

Related Story:

Death investigation in Mount Tabor