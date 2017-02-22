Maple Leaf files for bankruptcy

First, they shut their doors. Now, we're learning the Maple Leaf Treatment Center is going belly up.

WCAX News discovered the now-defunct rehab facility filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy Wednesday in federal court. That means the company stops all operations and goes completely out of business. A trustee will be appointed to sell Maple Leaf's assets. Any leftover cash will be used to pay off debts.

The health department also confirmed Wednesday that it's working with Valley Vista to get the recovery center's Vergennes facility open. It will be used for those Maple Leaf patients who need residential care. They're also in talks with Recovery Inc. in Rutland to add 10 residential beds to its Grace House facility.

Related Stories:

Valley Vista to help displaced Maple Leaf patients

Employees let go from Maple Leaf Treatment Center

Addicts panic as key Vt. treatment program closes

Vt. addiction treatment center to close indefinitely

Vt. addiction treatment center temporarily closing