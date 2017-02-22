Former Barre motorcycle salesman sent to prison for embezzlement

It's a year in prison for a former motorcycle salesman who embezzled from his employer.

Over a two-year period, prosecutors say David Eisenhart, 44, of Barre, pocketed over $15,000 in cash deposits from customers of Wilkins Harley-Davidson.

Prosecutors say further investigation revealed Eisenhart defrauded the New England Federal Credit Union out of more than $50,000 during the purchase of an SUV and a motorcycle.

Along with the year in prison, Eisenhart was ordered to pay $68,000 in restitution.

