Vermont's interfaith effort to promote communication

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Dozens of bomb threats have swept synagogues across the country and a Quebec man was recently arrested for allegedly making threats against a mosque there. Religious leaders in our region are launching an effort to help curb the problem.

Rabbi Amy Small of Burlington's Ohavi Zedek Synagogue appeared on "The :30" to tell us about it. Watch the video to see.

