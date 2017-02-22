How ski bums helped shape Vermont

They are an often overlooked subculture in Vermont: ski bums. These die-hard skiers flocked to Vermont in the 1960s and '70s and many of them still call it home.

Seven Days Deputy News Editor Sasha Goldstein wrote about how these skiers helped shape the state. He appeared on "The :30" to tell us more. Watch the video to see.

Click here for Goldstein's article in Seven Days.