McNall qualifies for NCAAs

Wednesday, February 22nd

St. Michael's standout Lindsay McNall has become the first swimmer in College history to be selected to compete in the NCAA Division II Tournament.

The senior from Colchester will swim in two events, the 100 and 200 yard backstroke in the championships...which will be held March 8th-11th in Birmingham, Alabama.

It has been 31 years since a member of a member of the Saint Michael's swimming & diving program qualified for an NCAA meet, as diver Sue Judge was chosen in 1983 and fellow diver Luke Dougherty qualified in 1984. McNall will be one of two Northeast-10 Conference student-athletes at the meet.

McNall has her name on eight school records and she also now has 102 career victories, in both individual and team races.