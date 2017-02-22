Hoopcats Top Albany, Win Regular Season Title

The UVM men's basketball team clinched its sixth America East regular season title with a 62-50 win over Albany Wednesday night at Patrick Gym.



Payton Henson scored six of his team high 18 points in an 11-2 closing run that sealed the win for Vermont. The Cats have now won 17 straight games, and improved to 15-0 in conference.

Ernie Duncan added 13 and Anthony Lampb 12 for UVM, which improved to 25-5, tying a school record for wins in a season matching the 2005, 2007 and 2010 teams.

David Nichols led Albany with 18 as the Great Danes led by three at the half, and extended that lead to has many as seven in the second half before Vermont took the lead for good with nine minutes to go.

Vermont now owns the top seed, and home court advantage, in the America East playoffs, which begin next Wednesday.

The Cats close out the regular season Saturday at 2pm against Stony Brook at Patrick Gym. It will be Senior Day as Vermont honors seniors Kurt Steidl, Dre Willis and Darren Payen.