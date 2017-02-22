UVM Hoopcats keep rolling in front of sellout crowd

Catamount Country is celebrating. The University of Vermont men's basketball team became America East regular season champions as they clawed back from a halftime deficit to beat the University of Albany 62-50 Wednesday night. The Hoop Cats won their 17th straight game and remain undefeated in conference play with one game left to go this Saturday against Stony Brook at Patrick Gymnasium.

The energy was electric in the sold-out gym Wednesday night. Lifelong fans say that after years of ups and downs, this win is meaningful.

"It's a great win for UVM. When you've got a good team, it makes a difference," said Jay Clark, Winooski.

"I couldn't be more proud of this team. They've come a long way. I'm a senior here, so it was really nice to see one of my last home games here be a good win," said Olivia Mueller, UVM student.

"It was pretty exciting. It got close and it was really fun to watch," said Jacobi Lafferty, 11.

"The fact that we're one game way from an undefeated season in our conference, it's just amazing. It's exciting. It's eclectic. The fans love it. The community loves it," said Roxanne McDonald, UVM Athletics.

This year, there were just under 600 season ticket holders. Fans from 38 different states came to the team's home games.

Catamount fans predict the team will excel through the playoffs, but for many dedicated followers, it's more about the UVM spirit than the score.