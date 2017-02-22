Keene teenager turns up on terror watch list

A New Hampshire teen got quite a surprise at the airport last week.

Peter Haas, 14, of Keene, was in Boston's Logan Airport on his way to a baseball tournament in Florida, when he learned his name is on a U.S. government watch list. His family says he was searched and given extra screenings but was treated well by security. He was eventually allowed on his flight.

The TSA said it vets all airline passenger names against the watch lists. The FBI said it couldn't comment on how Haas' name ended up on the list. Similar issues have reportedly happened before when travelers have similar names to people on the list.

"I don't know what I did and I don't know how this mistake could be made," Haas said. "And I was thinking, how can I get off this?"

Haas is hoping he can get himself off the list before his plans to travel later this spring. His family has contacted New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan's office in hopes of getting him off the list.