Police investigate suspicious death in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. -

Rutland police are investigating a suspicious death. 

Investigators say they found a 44-year-old dead inside a home on Killington Avenue Wednesday morning. The Vermont State Police mobile crime unit was called to the scene. An autopsy is planned for Thursday. 

Police are not identifying the individual as they work to notify family members, but they say they don't believe the public is at risk.

Family members told WCAX News Thursday morning the death was a suicide but police have not yet confirmed that.

