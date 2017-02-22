Police investigate suspicious death in Rutland

State police say one person is dead following a crash along Sweet Hollow Road.
The president of St. Michael's college plans to step down.
The South Burlington school threat suspect is back behind bars. Less than a month after his release, Josiah Leach was back in court accused of ignoring a judge's order to stay off the internet.
The New Hampshire attorney general says a preliminary report investigating the shooting of a Vermont man in a confrontation with police on an interstate concludes the officers' actions were justified.
A 70-year-old convicted sex offender strikes again. This time the victim was a woman in her 50s, not a young girl.
Caught on camera! A man burglarized a store in downtown Burlington.
Police say a drag race in Lyndonville ended in a crash.
Police say a driver was cited for DUI after a trooper witnessed the car dragging a man down the road.
