A homecoming for many Vermont families

A big homecoming Thursday for hundreds of Vermont families waiting for their guardsmen and women to come home. The bulk of the more than 200 Guard members who were fighting ISIS overseas are expected back Thursday.

Nine F-16s returned Wednesday after being used in a mission in the Middle East to fight terrorism. That means some pilots are waking up with their families for the first time in months.

Capt. Cash Shaner is one of the pilots who flew in over the Burlington area after months fighting overseas.

"Coming home and crossing over the coast today and into Vermont was pretty wild. That was not something I was expecting to be doing when we heard about this a few months back," Shaner said.

After being in direct opposition of ISIS, Shaner says it will be good to be with his family, after months of only Skyping with them. He says his company did the best they could making their base in the Middle East feel like home.

"There wasn't a lot to do in the off-base where we were so we created our own little family and celebrated Christmas," Shaner said.

Their three-month mission kept them working seven days a week.

"They flew over a year's worth of hours in just under two months-- that was around-the-clock operation. They never missed an assigned tasking-- 100 percent completion of mission," says Col. Patrick Guinee of the Vermont Air National Guard.

Related Stories:

Green Mountain Boys arriving back home

Vermont Air National Guard members to return home

Checking in with the Vt. Air National Guard

Green Mountain Boys take off for Operation Inherent Resolve

Several hundred Vt. Air National Guard members to deploy

Vt. Air National Guard considered for possible deployment