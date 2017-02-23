Woman in double shooting agrees to 20-year sentence

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont woman has agreed to serve at least 20 years in prison after she was convicted of a double shooting that left a man dead in 2011.

The Valley News reports a judge would need to accept the sentencing agreement of 30-year-old Emily Perkins. She was convicted last year of voluntary manslaughter and attempted second-degree murder in the shootings of 48-year-old Scott Hill and then-19-year-old Emma Jozefiak. Authorities said Hill was found shot to death and Jozefiak was wounded inside Hill's trailer in Bethel.

Prosecutors said Perkins, of South Royalton, shot Hill and Jozefiak while visiting Hill for a gun-for-drugs deal.

Perkins' attorneys had said her now-deceased husband wrote a letter saying he killed Hill and inadvertently injured Jozefiak because Hill made sexual advances toward Perkins.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Stories:

Vt. woman found guilty in Bethel murder case

Bethel murder case headed to jury

Closing arguments in Perkins trial

Vt. woman charged in 2011 shooting death takes the stand

Vermont woman denies murder charge in 2011 shooting death

Tunbridge woman pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Vt. police make arrest in 2011 attempted murder

Police release cause of death in Bethel homicide

Police search for suspect, motive in Bethel murder

Bethel death ruled murder; killer at large