Man gets time served for lewd, lascivious conduct with girl

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Shaftsbury man has pleaded guilty to lewd and lascivious conduct with a child and will be released from prison under a plea deal.

Police in Pennsylvania arrested Lamar Scales in 2013 on charges he sexually assaulted the girl at least 15 to 20 times when she was 4 to 6 years old.

Jurors convicted him of three felony counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child and Scales was sentenced to six to 12 years in prison.

The state Supreme Court tossed those convictions last month, citing trial errors.

Judge William Cohen on Wednesday reluctantly accepted the plea deal, saying he would have preferred to see an additional component of supervision and counseling. Scales was sentenced to the time he already served since his arrest.

