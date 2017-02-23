Joint committee holds public forum on campaign finance law

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A new joint committee formed to analyze the current state of Vermont's campaign finance law is holding its first public forum.

The event takes place Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Montpelier City Hall.

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan says the committee will meet to discuss its plans and hear comments and concerns from the public.

Donovan and Secretary of State Jim Condos last month announced the panel's launch as a step toward encouraging compliance with current law and creating solutions to address potential shortcomings with the state's campaign finance system.

Donovan will convene the committee meeting and be available for questions. The public is encouraged to attend.

