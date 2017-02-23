NY to boost rural transportation funds by $32M

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York state plans to dedicate $32 million in federal funding to improve public transportation in the state's rural areas.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration announced the grants on Wednesday.

They'll go to counties, cities and tribal governments who agree to use the money for intercity bus lines, regional transportation authorities and other public transportation programs.

The Democratic governor says reliable transportation systems are critical to the accessibility and economics of rural New York. He says the money will help connect rural areas around the state to smaller cities.

Specifically, the funds could pay for new buses, vehicle maintenance facilities or features such as bus shelters, communication systems or security.

