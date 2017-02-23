Police: Driver in deadly Barre crash had no license

Shawn Duprey, 32, walked into court Thursday after walking away from a catastrophic crash one day earlier. Investigators say he blew through a red light at the intersection of Route 62 and Berlin Street in Barre and smashed his pickup into a silver Subaru, killing two sisters.

"I think everybody in this courtroom recognizes that a tragic event occurred yesterday. It has deeply rattled anybody who is connected to it, at all, including Shawn," said Amanda Kitchen, the public defender.

Teresa White, 80, died at the scene. White's twin sister and passenger, Verna Cote, died from her injuries at the hospital.

Duprey allegedly told police he had faulty brakes and drove far faster than the speed limit in an attempt to get his passenger to the methadone clinic before it closed.

"Under no circumstances should he be behind the wheel of a vehicle," Barre Police Chief Tim Bombardier said.

Duprey's license hasn't been valid since 2009-- and only briefly since 2003. His driving record is lengthy, ranging from speeding tickets to leaving the scene of an accident. Prosecutors say it all adds up to 20 misdemeanor charges and 13 convictions.

Reporter Kyle Midura: Should the justice system have seen this coming?

Chief Tim Bombardier: You heard the record.

Duprey is charged with two counts of gross negligent operation and, if convicted, faces up to 35 years in prison. That's not nearly enough for grieving family members of White and Cote

"It's just unfair, they weren't ready to go," said Nikki Mares-Brunell, Teresa White's granddaughter. "He needs two life sentences, as far as I'm concerned."

Mares-Brunell describes her grandmother as a caring mother, wife, grandmother and great-grandmother. She says her grandma and great aunt kept the family together in more ways than one.

"We just all grew up together and they baby-sat us, they took us swimming, they took us to carnivals, I mean, everything," Mares-Brunell said.

The judge set Duprey's bail at $25,000. Friends and family of Duprey opted not to talk with us after the court appearance, but I did overhear them say they would find the money to bond him out.

It's unclear whether Duprey checked on the two sisters after the crash. But we have heard from investigators that a witness, Donald Barber Jr., checked on White and Cote after the collision. White's granddaughter told us she's thankful someone was there for her grandmother at the very end.

