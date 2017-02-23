Inspection Sticker Shock

Are car inspections a necessary evil or an unnecessary expense?

This spring the state requires all auto inspection stations to shell out hundreds of dollars for new equipment. Some say the move is forcing smaller shops out. And we learned many have thrown in the towel. Last year, there were more than 1,300 registered stations. As of mid-February, just over 1,000 had signed up under the new inspection system and many of them say they had no choice but to pass the cost along to their customers.

Thirty-four states don't have regular inspection requirements. Vermont is one of the 16 that do along with its neighbors, New York, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. So is the money you spend year after year keeping you safer?

Cars in Vermont take a beating. From salt and brine to potholes and frost heaves. And each year, if you own a car you have to bring it in to make sure rough roads didn't wreck your ride. People waiting in line at the DMV told us it's a necessary evil.

"As long as your car is well-maintained, you should be fine," said Damian Hutches, Barre.

"I think they keep us honest," said Sandra McCarty, Waltham. "There are some places that don't have inspections where cars are a little bit less than safe."

"I would hate to see us go away from inspections," said Robert Ide, Vermont DMV commissioner

Ide says annual inspections keep the quality of the cars on the roads up and people on the roads safer.

"We think it's a valuable service, again, to that person in the other lane to make sure that they're meeting a safe vehicle," said Ide.

But some drivers told us the cash they shell out year after year for the service is getting out of hand.

"I mean, $40 for an inspection sticker now is high. I mean, I remember when we were paying $12 for a sticker," said Ray Lambert, Barre.

"Kind of hate them, it's a little bit of money, but it's kind of necessary," said Christopher Booth, Essex Junction.

We asked if there was a cost compromise, like if newer cars might need less frequent inspections and were told that it's unlikely since a new car can still have a lot of wear and tear.

And your inspection costs could be going up even more thanks to new inspection equipment required by the state.

Gone are the days where George Maglaris had to look at a manual or jot down notes on paper while inspecting a car. Now, specifics for the cars he inspects pop up on his tablet and walk this veteran auto mechanic through the inspection line by line. He says the lists make it easier to be thorough.

"Particularly someone that's new coming into the industry, if you don't have something to follow, how will you remember all this stuff? I mean, I've been doing this for almost 40 years and I have to still go back and look sometimes myself," said Maglaris.

"My responsibility is for safe travel for the person in the opposite lane and I have to take that very seriously," said Ide.

Ide says this new inspection process will reduce errors and help keep mechanics honest. He wants to stop so-called sticker shopping. That's when people who fail an inspection shop around for a mechanic who will pass them. Now, mechanics have to photograph any red flags for the next mechanic to see.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: Can they after it's been flagged in the new system, take it to a different mechanic and get a sticker?

Ide: Absolutely they can do that.

But that mechanic will have to take pictures to prove it was fixed or that the first inspection wasn't correct. This accountability comes at a price for inspection stations-- more than $1,700 after taxes for each set of the new equipment. On top of that, there's the $6 inspection sticker fee from the state and the $2.21 per car fee charged by Parsons, the company behind this system. That fee means the state doesn't have to pay Parsons, but we found out you likely will.

When the state couldn't tell WCAX News whether inspection prices would go up as a result of this, we called 56 inspection stations of varying sizes all over the state to find out if it's going to cost you more. A total of 29 stations said their prices were going up, some by just a couple of bucks, others by as much as $15 or $20. The lowest price we heard was $35, the highest was around $65. A total of 13 stations said their prices weren't changing. Nearly all of those were dealerships. The rest said they weren't sure yet.

So, is this extra expense protecting you?

Viglienzoni: Will this equipment make vehicles on Vermont's roads safer?

Ide: If the inspection is completed in a satisfactory manner.

Maglaris says he thinks it will make cars on the roads safer.

"Are we doing a better inspection? Yes, because now it's all right there and we have to go through the whole entire checklist," said Maglaris.

Whether stations like it or not, they'll have to use this digital system starting March 20. Some stations say they are looking forward to the new system, despite the added costs. They say taking photographs of the car will help with liability. They also say it'll help keep their competitors honest and cut down on carbon paper clutter.

