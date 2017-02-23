Deadly South Hero fire was accidental

Vermont State Police now say they're not sure what sparked a fatal fire in on Route 2 in South Hero earlier this month.

Elinor Lawrence, 87, and her daughter, Carolyn Lawrence, 54, were killed in the blaze.

At first, investigators said the fire was sparked by a burn pit behind the garage. But after further examination, they said an old freezer had a faulty cord and could have been the cause. However, they say there's no way to tell for sure because of the damage. Either way, they say the fire was accidental. But since neither the burn pit nor the malfunctioning freezer can be eliminated the cause will be listed as undetermined.

Related Stories:

Investigators: Deadly South Hero fire not suspicious

2 women killed in South Hero fire