Suicide rates rising in Vermont

A sobering find from state health experts regarding suicide in Vermont-- they say it's a growing trend.

At a public meeting Thursday morning, officials said suicide is one of the leading causes of death for Vermonters of all ages.

They've been collecting numbers since 2010 to see where Vermont stands compared to the rest of the nation.

They also want to begin new initiatives to try to decrease those rates.

"Dedicated effort to look at your local suicide deaths and try to learn maybe trends, populations. Maybe generate ideas for prevention programs, typically that requires some sort of investigation," said Thomas Delaney of the UVM Larner College of Medicine.

Some of the ideas on the table include new legislation and possible state grants for prevention programs.