Swanton wind project does not meet regional plan

ST. ALBANS, Vt. -

A Franklin County wind project is facing new opposition.

At a meeting Wednesday night, the Northwest Regional Planning Commission said the Swanton Wind Proposal does not conform to portions of the 2015 regional plan. They found it does not conform in areas including resources, aesthetic and orderly development of the region.

Swanton Wind said in a statement it is "confused and disappointed by the Commission's decision." A representative tells WCAX News they believe their project meets environmental and aesthetic standards, and will contribute to the state's clean energy economy.

The project proposes seven wind turbines nearly 500 feet high on Rocky Ridge.

Its Certificate of Public Good is currently under review by the Public Service Board.

