Vermont bill countering Trump nears hurdle

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A proposal that would give Vermont's governor greater control over how the state's police forces are used by the federal government is expected to take a major step toward becoming law.

The bill is a counter to some policies of President Donald Trump, who has said he wants to greatly expand deportation of people living in the United States illegally. Vermont police groups are supportive of the measure.

Democratic Senator and bill author Dick Sears said new guidelines from the Department of Homeland Security solidify Trump plans to deputize state and local police when removing and gathering information about immigrants.

Sears said the recent federal rules give the bill new relevance. He is hoping to get the bill through the Senate Thursday and on to the House tomorrow.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Stories:

Bill challenging Trump immigration orders moving fast

New Vermont bill targets Trump's immigration orders