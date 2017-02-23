NH Senate passes school choice, anti-Common Core bills

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire's state Senate has passed two bills aimed at increasing local control in education.

Senators on Thursday supported legislation that would allow taxpayer dollars to be used for private school tuition in some cases. School boards could contract with other public or private schools if they don't offer certain grade levels. A number of small towns across New Hampshire don't have middle or high schools.

Republicans say the bill expands options for parents, but Democrats say it's a move toward undermining public education.

Senators also approved a bill saying the state can't mandate schools use the Common Core education standards, a target of many conservatives. The bill is largely a housekeeping measure, as districts can already choose their own standards.

Both bills still need House approval.

