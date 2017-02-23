Quantcast

NH Senate passes school choice, anti-Common Core bills - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

NH Senate passes school choice, anti-Common Core bills

Posted: Updated:

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire's state Senate has passed two bills aimed at increasing local control in education.

Senators on Thursday supported legislation that would allow taxpayer dollars to be used for private school tuition in some cases. School boards could contract with other public or private schools if they don't offer certain grade levels. A number of small towns across New Hampshire don't have middle or high schools.

Republicans say the bill expands options for parents, but Democrats say it's a move toward undermining public education.

Senators also approved a bill saying the state can't mandate schools use the Common Core education standards, a target of many conservatives. The bill is largely a housekeeping measure, as districts can already choose their own standards.

Both bills still need House approval.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.