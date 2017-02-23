Police arrest suspect after St. Albans shooting

A Burlington man is in custody after a shooting in St. Albans.

Police say Dustin Davenport, 22, of Richford, is in critical condition after being shot in the head on Lake Street. They say that around 10 p.m., Davenport was undergoing emergency surgery at the UVM Medical Center.

The community was shaken after the shooting outside a church.

"It's just really scary," said Cynthia Searles of St. Albans.

According to police, Davenport was shot on Lake Street by Zakk Trombly, 22, after a verbal altercation. Police say Trombly pounded on Davenport's car doors demanding he open the window and when Davenport didn't, Trombly shot six rounds. Trombly and another man have been taken into custody.

"All the cops, ambulance, the guy was laying on the ground in a puddle of blood. That's basically what I saw," said Harold Proper, a neighbor.

Joseph Bell was sitting in his living room when he heard shots fired. The former member of the military says he ran outside and tried to help Davenport.

"He was still talking, still trying to hold on there. Like I said, trying to keep him calm, trying not to freak him out," said Bell.

Searles also lives nearby. She says she's mortified that her 11-year-old son was walking home from school alone right around the time of the shooting.

"I didn't even hear it, so to think that anything could have happened and I wasn't with him," said Searles. "I couldn't get over my shock. I wanted to puke. I was shaking so bad. I'm still shaking."

Officers are working to get a search warrant for an apartment in Swanton that the suspect allegedly drove to after the incident, where they hope to secure evidence.

"We have every reason to believe that they knew each other when we don't know what the underlying issue is," St. Albans Police Chief Gary Taylor said.

Trombly is scheduled to be arraigned Friday on charges of attempted second-degree murder.

