Vermont to miss out on $13M in tax revenue from online sales

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Legislature's Joint Fiscal Office says the state is poised to bring in an addition $8 million with retail giant Amazon agreeing to collect and remit sales tax.

The Times Argus reports Vermont's sale tax must be collected from retailers who have a presence, or nexus, in the state.

This means that Vermont will continue to miss out on approximately $13 million in online purchases and mail orders.

State officials have failed in recent attempts to collect sales tax for online purchases from retailers without nexus in Vermont.

Further estimates have Vermont collecting another $6.4 million in annual sales tax from online retailers other than Amazon.

Tax Commissioner Kaj Samsom says the state would receive about $28 million if all Vermonters paid what they owe for online purchases.

