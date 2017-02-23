Vermont Senate approves bill countering US immigration order

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Lawmakers in the Vermont Senate have unanimously approved a measure that positions the state as a bulwark against some of President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

All 30 of Vermont's senators approved the bill Thursday. It's expected to get final approval Friday.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott has said the bill is needed to prevent overreach by the federal government.

In the Thursday debate, some senators said the measure was a way to establish divisions of power between the state and federal government.

The bill would require the governor to approve any agreements that would deputize state or local police for use in federal law enforcement actions. It would also make it illegal for state and local police to arbitrarily collect personal information for fear it could be used in anti-immigrant efforts.

