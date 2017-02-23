2nd death penalty trial in Rutland death delayed

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The second death penalty trial of a man charged with killing a Rutland supermarket worker more than 16 years ago is being delayed.
The trial of Donald Fell had been scheduled to begin Monday in U.S. District Court in Rutland, but a court official said Thursday that U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford agreed to delay the trial until September.
Last week Fell's attorneys said they needed more time because some had been involved in other cases.
Court Clerk Jeff Eaton says the filing that would explain the judge's reasoning would be available Friday.
Fell is facing a second death penalty trial for the 2000 killing of Terry King, who was abducted when she arrived for work at a Rutland supermarket and later killed.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Related Stories:
US judge says 2nd death penalty trial will stay in Rutland
Lawyers for man facing death trial seek appeal and delay
Judge rejects delay in Donald Fell death penalty retrial
Federal judge rejects motion to remove death penalty in Fell case
Court rules VTrans right to fire worker after juror misconduct in Fell case
Judge moves Donald Fell death penalty trial to 2017
Fell's lawyers ask judge to push back retrial date
Lawyers hope Donald Fell death penalty retrial starts in fall 2016
Donald Fell case to be retried after 15 years
US judge orders new trial for Donald Fell
Juror misconduct hearing in Vt. death penalty case
More juror misconduct alleged in Donald Fell case
Federal prosecutors want to speak to Donald Fell
3 jurors in Fell death penalty case back in court
US says Vt. death penalty hearing should be open
Vt. man on death row seeks review
US seeks juror interviews in capital case appeal
Jurors from Vt. death trial to be questioned
US Supreme Court won't hear Fell appeal
Vt. death row inmate loses second appeal
Victim's family questions death penalty 'problems'
The Fell case from the beginning
News
Quick Links
WCAX-TV
PO Box 4508
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.