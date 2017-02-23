2nd death penalty trial in Rutland death delayed

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The second death penalty trial of a man charged with killing a Rutland supermarket worker more than 16 years ago is being delayed.

The trial of Donald Fell had been scheduled to begin Monday in U.S. District Court in Rutland, but a court official said Thursday that U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford agreed to delay the trial until September.

Last week Fell's attorneys said they needed more time because some had been involved in other cases.

Court Clerk Jeff Eaton says the filing that would explain the judge's reasoning would be available Friday.

Fell is facing a second death penalty trial for the 2000 killing of Terry King, who was abducted when she arrived for work at a Rutland supermarket and later killed.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Stories:

US judge says 2nd death penalty trial will stay in Rutland

Lawyers for man facing death trial seek appeal and delay

Judge rejects delay in Donald Fell death penalty retrial

Federal judge rejects motion to remove death penalty in Fell case

Court rules VTrans right to fire worker after juror misconduct in Fell case

Judge moves Donald Fell death penalty trial to 2017

Fell's lawyers ask judge to push back retrial date

Lawyers hope Donald Fell death penalty retrial starts in fall 2016

Donald Fell case to be retried after 15 years

US judge orders new trial for Donald Fell

Juror misconduct hearing in Vt. death penalty case

More juror misconduct alleged in Donald Fell case

Federal prosecutors want to speak to Donald Fell

3 jurors in Fell death penalty case back in court

US says Vt. death penalty hearing should be open

Vt. man on death row seeks review

US seeks juror interviews in capital case appeal

Jurors from Vt. death trial to be questioned

US Supreme Court won't hear Fell appeal

Vt. death row inmate loses second appeal

Victim's family questions death penalty 'problems'

The Fell case from the beginning

Fell receives death sentence

Execution site could delay death penalty