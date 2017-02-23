Burlington hits record high temperature

We reached a new temperature record in Burlington Thursday.

It hit 63 degrees! Snow started to melt and the green grass started to show through. The sunny skies and warmer weather brought people out in T-shirts on the waterfront.

"After months of being in the cold and being inside all the time, it's nice to just get outside and get some fresh air," said Grace Trainor.

"The second I walked outside today, I just had a huge smile on my face and I was just ready to not be in class and be outside," said Tori Barrows.

"I feel like I get so used to the cold and I love the snow. But then, you forget that the sun doesn't really come out in the winter. And when it does come out, it makes me happy," said Jessica Wolfe.

"Everyone's enjoying it. It's better than the cold and we get to get out and actually explore the outside instead of being locked inside with 15 layers on," said Katelyn Ashburn.

The warmer temperatures may not be sticking around too long, though.