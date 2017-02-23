Mount Tabor woman pleads not guilty in murder case

There is new information about a gunshot death in southern Vermont and why prosecutors say it was no accident. Forensic science helped authorities crack the case.

Peggy Shores, 51, pleaded not guilty to the murder of her husband, David Shores, and her attorney says there is no evidence proving she did.

Family members and friends of Peggy sat front row at Thursday's arraignment.

"This is a very tight family," said Steven Howard, Peggy's attorney.

Some attending were relatives of David Shores, 51, who died of a gunshot wound in his Mount Tabor home in December of last year.

According to court paperwork, Peggy Shores called 911 reporting her husband accidentally fell and shot himself in the chest while walking upstairs with his revolver. But the medical examiner did not find gunpowder residue on David Shores' body, indicating he was not holding the gun when he was shot. Crime scene investigators also concluded that the trajectory of the bullet indicates the fatal shot was fired from the top of the stairs. Investigators say there's no doubt David was shot by another person and they say Peggy was the only other person in the home at the time.

But Peggy's lawyer disputes the state's findings.

"There's no evidence tying her whatsoever to this homicide except for the fact that she happened to be there," said Howard.

Howard told the judge his client pleads not guilty to the felony charge and maintains that David's death was nothing but an accident.

"David made a bad choice and because of it, he paid for it," said Howard.

"She'd come over and bring her grandkids over, they were good neighbors," said Ned Crawford, Mount Tabor.

Crawford's yard borders the Shores' and he says he met with the couple on multiple occasions. He described Peggy as a sweetheart.

"I can't believe it happened," said Crawford.

Peggy is being held without bail. If she is proven guilty, she will face a minimum of 20 years behind bars.

"This was a rush to judgment. This is clearly the wife shot the husband, let's prove it," said Howard

WCAX News did reach out to Rutland County State's Attorney Rosemary Kennedy about the arraignment but had not yet heard back as of 5:30 p.m.

