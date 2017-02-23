Quantcast

Vt. man going to prison for possessing pipe bomb - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vt. man going to prison for possessing pipe bomb

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

A Northfield man who blew off his own hand with a pipe bomb is going to prison.

Mark McCloud, 47, was sentenced Thursday to six months in federal prison for possessing explosive devices.

On Dec. 9, 2015, investigators say McCloud was outside his home holding the homemade bomb when it went off. Several other people were injured, including McCloud's pregnant wife and a child. Police later recovered a second bomb and bomb-making materials in McCloud's home.

Related Stories:

Federal indictment charges Northfield pipe bomb suspect

Federal charges filed in 'pipe bomb' case

Blast victim: There was no pipe bomb

4 injured in Northfield pipe bomb blast

Police: Homemade pipe bomb goes off in Northfield

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.