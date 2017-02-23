Vt. man going to prison for possessing pipe bomb

A Northfield man who blew off his own hand with a pipe bomb is going to prison.

Mark McCloud, 47, was sentenced Thursday to six months in federal prison for possessing explosive devices.

On Dec. 9, 2015, investigators say McCloud was outside his home holding the homemade bomb when it went off. Several other people were injured, including McCloud's pregnant wife and a child. Police later recovered a second bomb and bomb-making materials in McCloud's home.

