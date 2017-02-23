Vt. man admits shooting horse with arrow

An East Montpelier man now admits he shot and killed a horse with a bow and arrow.

Quinton Clayton, 21, faced charges including felony unlawful mischief in the death of Bunny the horse.

Under a plea deal, Clayton will spend six months in jail. He must also do 120 hours of community service.

In court Thursday, Clayton apologized to the horse's owner. He said he used drugs the night the horse was shot and he didn't remember what happened.

Bunny's case sparked outrage in the community and state lawmakers are considering increasing penalties for animal cruelty.

