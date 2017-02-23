Quantcast

Police: 1 dead after snowmobile crash in Killington

KILLINGTON, Vt. -

Vermont State Police say a Pennsylvania man was on a snowmobile tour when he crashed in Killington and died.

Investigators say John McConomy, 64, was riding a rented snowmobile on a marked trail as part of a tour group Wednesday when he accelerated out of control and hit a tree stump. He and his wife, Judy, were thrown from the sled.

The Pennsylvania man suffered injuries to his torso and died at the hospital. His wife was not badly injured.

