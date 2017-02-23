Quantcast

Police: Crack cocaine, fake money found in South Burlington bust - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police: Crack cocaine, fake money found in South Burlington bust

Posted: Updated:
Liiban Hassan Liiban Hassan
Terry Chrispin Terry Chrispin
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Police say crack cocaine and movie prop money was found during a bust in South Burlington.

Police arrested Terry Chrispin, 22, and Liiban Hassan, 21, Thursday morning raiding a home at 15 Barber Terrace.

Investigators say they found nearly 50 grams of crack cocaine and more than $1,300 in fake money. Investigators say crooks using movie prop money is a growing trend.

Both men face drug charges.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.