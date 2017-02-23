Police: Crack cocaine, fake money found in South Burlington bust

Police say crack cocaine and movie prop money was found during a bust in South Burlington.

Police arrested Terry Chrispin, 22, and Liiban Hassan, 21, Thursday morning raiding a home at 15 Barber Terrace.

Investigators say they found nearly 50 grams of crack cocaine and more than $1,300 in fake money. Investigators say crooks using movie prop money is a growing trend.

Both men face drug charges.