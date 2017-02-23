Hundreds of Vermont Guard members return home

Their duty is done, at least for now. Hundreds of members of the Vermont Air National Guard are back home after several months in the Middle East. WCAX News caught up with the troops and their families during their arrival.

They weren't on schedule, but for their anxious families, they were right on time. Just before 6 p.m. Thursday, a United 747 touched down in Burlington with about 250 airmen and women home from a three-month deployment in the Middle East.

"You don't really remember much. It kind of goes by at a blur," said one Guard member.

The crew worked to support the F16s as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, dropping guided bombs and ammunition in Iraq and Syria. They had to pack up and ship out just before Christmas.

"It was the first time in 21 years that I haven't had Christmas with my brother," said Patrick Shea of Charlotte.

Patrick filled in his 23-year-old brother, crew chief Robert Shea, about the great snowboarding conditions they were missing back home via Snapchat, but the men weren't deterred, finishing their mission and making sure everyone made it home.

"We didn't really know what was going to happen over there. We didn't know what the set up was. We showed up, we figured it out. We came, saw, conquered and we completed our goal," said Robert.

Due to the around-the-clock nature of this mission, the group flew over a year's worth of hours in just under two months.

