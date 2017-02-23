Quantcast

Life after deployment

BURLINGTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT -

Hundreds of members of the Vermont Guard returned home Thursday night from a three-month deployment fighting ISIS in the Middle East. So what makes for a successful transition back to life in Vermont? Maj. Chris Gookin served two deployments with the Vermont Guard. He appeared on "The :30" to give us some perspective. Watch the video to see.

