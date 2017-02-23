Quantcast

Truck fire closes Exit 18 on Interstate 89

GEORGIA, Vt. -

There was traffic trouble for drivers on Interstate 89 south near Exit 18 Thursday night.

Police say a tractor-trailer carrying fruit caught fire.

Vermont State Police say the Georgia-Fairfield exit was closed for about two hours because of the fire.

