Massena boy killed in house fire

MASSENA, N.Y. -

A little boy is dead following a house fire in Massena.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

When fire crews got to the scene, they were able to rescue people downstairs but they couldn't get to the upstairs bedroom in time to rescue a 5-year-old boy.

