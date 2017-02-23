Cats can't hang with Danes

Senior Kylie Butler had 10 points to go with four rebounds and three steals, but Vermont could not contain Albany's Imani Tate (33 pts) as the Catamounts fell 67-52 on Senior Night at Patrick Gymnasium.

In conjunction with Senior Night, UVM held a special pregame ceremony on-court to recognize Butler as well as graduate transfer Kallie Banker.

Albany managed to build momentum right out of the gate, using a 7-0 run in 1:09 to take an early lead. Tate took over during the stretch, putting down her first five of 19 first quarter points.

The Great Danes closed the second quarter by beginning a 14-0 run that stretched into the third period. Tate hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer as the first half expired, then added five more points in the sequence that also saw contributions from Jessica Féquière (3) and Tiana-Jo Carter (3).

Vermont proceeded to counter with a 14-3 run which Butler, Hanna Crymble, Hayley Robertson and Katie Lavelle each contributed to.

In the final 10 minutes the Catamounts outscored Albany by a 21-12 margin and created 11 points off of turnovers. Butler gave Vermont six consecutive points on a layup, 3-pointer and free throw and sandwiched that between a layup and two free throws by Candice Wright. However, the early surge by the visitors was too much to overcome in the end.

Crymble had a team-high 13 points on the night while Robertson added 12 of her own for Vermont. Wright registered two blocks in the setback and now has a total of 89 in her career. In doing so, she is now tied for sixth in program history with Lani Boardman (2001-05). Wright remains the fastest in school history to 89 blocks and needed just 53 games to reach the figure.

The setback drops the Catamounts to 8-19 on the season and 5-10 in America East play, while Albany is now 17-11 and 11-4 against conference foes.

Vermont closes out the regular season on Sunday (Feb. 26) at Stony Brook. That game is slated for a 2 p.m. start. Following the Stony Brook game, UVM will begin preparations for the America East Tournament, which begins on Saturday, March 4 with the conference quarterfinals at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine.

Courtesy: UVM Athletics