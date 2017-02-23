Quantcast

Thursday girls basketball

High School girls basketball scores for 2/23/17

Essex 44
BFA-St. Albans 35

Rice 39
South Burlington 35

Colchester 56
Mount Abraham 46

Champlain Valley 57
Spaulding 6

St. Johnsbury 40
Burlington 13

North Country 42
Milton 17

Winooski 48
Enosburg 38

Lake Region 44
Northfield 36 (OT)

Vergennes 46
Missisquoi 43

Montpelier 59
Randolph 48

Brattleboro 47
Mount Anthony 42

Rutland 36
Burr and Burton 24

Fair Haven 44
Springfield 25

Richford 45
Peoples 33

Stowe 44
Hazen 37

