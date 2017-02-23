Thursday girls basketball

High School girls basketball scores for 2/23/17
Essex 44
BFA-St. Albans 35
Rice 39
South Burlington 35
Colchester 56
Mount Abraham 46
Champlain Valley 57
Spaulding 6
St. Johnsbury 40
Burlington 13
North Country 42
Milton 17
Winooski 48
Enosburg 38
Lake Region 44
Northfield 36 (OT)
Vergennes 46
Missisquoi 43
Montpelier 59
Randolph 48
Brattleboro 47
Mount Anthony 42
Rutland 36
Burr and Burton 24
Fair Haven 44
Springfield 25
Richford 45
Peoples 33
Stowe 44
Hazen 37
